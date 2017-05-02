Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
May 2 Flotek Industries Inc
* Flotek Industries, Inc. announces agreement to divest drilling technologies segment
* Flotek Industries Inc - Deal for total consideration of $17.0 million
* Flotek Industries - Agreement to divest its drilling technologies segment to National Oilwell Varco, L.P. for a total consideration of $17.0 million
* Flotek Industries Inc - In-line with company's ongoing initiatives, proceeds from deal will go towards reducing outstanding debt on its balance sheet
* Asure software acquires iSystems and Compass HRM; announces public offering of common stock