May 3 Flotek Industries Inc

* Flotek Industries Inc says Q1 revenue from continuing operations was $80.0 million, up 13.2% sequentially, and up 25.3% year-over-year

* Flotek Industries - on GAAP basis, co reported loss per share for three months ended March 31, 2017 of $0.01 from continuing operations

* Flotek Industries Inc - expected capital expenditures for 2017 in the range of $10 million - $14 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $79.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Flotek Industries - ongoing strategic alternatives remain substantial progress is being made towards divestiture of production technologies segment, which remains for sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: