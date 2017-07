July 17 (Reuters) - Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc:

* Announces increase in shareholding in subsidiary rom oil mills ltd from 90 percent to 95 percent

* Following stake increase by co, the Shahimi family collectively owns 5 pct minority stake in the equity of ROM‍​ Source: bit.ly/2uzT8RL Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)