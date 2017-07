July 3 (Reuters) - Flour Mills Of Nigeria Plc:

* Group revenue for the year ended March 31, 2017, at 524. 46 bln naira versus 342.59 bln naira year ago

* Group pretax profit for the year ended March 31, at 10.47 bln naira versus 11.49 bln naira year ago

* Declare dividend of 1.00 naira (2016: 1.00 naira) per ordinary share of 50 kobo each Source: bit.ly/2tJfv6U Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)