May 17 FLOW TRADERS NV

* 1Q17 FLOW TRADERS' ETP VALUE TRADED SLIGHTLY OUTPERFORMED MARKET IN 1Q17 AND SHOWED STRONG GROWTH YEAR-ON-YEAR (+14%) VERSUS A DECLINING MARKET YEAR-ON-YEAR (-19%);

* 1Q17 EBITDA MARGIN AT 38% REFLECTS EXPENSE DEVELOPMENT IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS;

* Q1 NET TRADING INCOME EUR 48.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 64.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 13.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ETP MARKET CONTINUED TO GROW IN GLOBAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT IN 1Q17

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 18.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 32.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ETP MARKET CONTINUED GROWTH IS TREND THAT IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN 2017