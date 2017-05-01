BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Flowserve Corp:
* Flowserve Corp reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 sales $864 million versus I/B/E/S view $813.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 excluding items
* Flowserve Corp - reaffirmed its 2017 guidance
* Qtrly total bookings were $958 million, up 5.3% on a constant currency basis
* Flowserve Corp - backlog at march 31, 2017 was $2.0 billion
* Remains on track to achieve total expected program savings of $230 million in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
