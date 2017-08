BRIEF-Fluidigm Corp announces termination of tax benefit preservation plan

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Fluidigm Corp:

* Fluidigm corporation announces termination of tax benefit preservation plan

* Fluidigm corp says its tax benefit preservation plan had expired pursuant to its terms, effectively terminating plan as of August 1, 2017

* Says Fluidigm will be taking routine actions to voluntarily deregister related preferred share purchase rights

* Fluidigm corp says to to delist preferred share purchase rights from NASDAQ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: