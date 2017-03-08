March 9 Fluor Corp

* Fluor announces executive transition plan

* Fluor Corp says peter oosterveer, fluor's chief operating officer, will retire from company effective March 31, 2017

* Fluor Corp - in addition, company announced that biggs porter, chief financial officer, has elected to retire by year-end

* Search for porter's replacement is underway, and he will remain in his role until a successor is named