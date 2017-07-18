FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fluor appoints Bruce Stanski as new chief financial officer
July 18, 2017 / 11:27 AM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Fluor appoints Bruce Stanski as new chief financial officer

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Fluor Corp:

* Fluor selects Bruce Stanski as new chief financial officer

* Fluor Corp - ‍thomas D'agostino named as fluor government group president​

* Fluor - Porter will continue to support fluor as an advisor on nuscale power as well as in other capacities​

* Fluor- ‍Stanski is replacing Biggs Porter, whose retirement was previously announced in march​

* Fluor - ‍thomas D'Agostino will replace Stanski in role of president for Fluor's government group​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

