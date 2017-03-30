BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Fluor Corp:
* Fluor - currently party to 2 subcontracts with Westinghouse Electric Co to manage construction, construction workforce at nuclear power plant projects
* Nuclear Power Plant projects are in Georgia and south Carolina
* Fluor Corp - on March 29, 2017, Westinghouse filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in United States bankruptcy court, southern district of New York
* Fluor Corp - Fluor continues to work on projects at both sites at request of owners
* Expects that co will be compensated by owners of projects for previous and ongoing work at both projects
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018