BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 Fluor Corp:
* Fluor selected by Marathon for contract at two Texas refineries
* Fluor Corp - Fluor will book undisclosed contract value into backlog in Q1 of 2017
* Fluor Corp - selected by Marathon for contract at two Texas refineries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results