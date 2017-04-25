April 25 Flushing Financial Corp

* Flushing Financial Corporation reports first quarter results GAAP diluted EPS of $0.42, up 27.3% yoy driven by 11.5% annualized loan growth and record net interest income

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income of $43.4 million, an improvement of 2.5% QoQ