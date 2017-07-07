FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Flyht Aerospace increases its line of credit to $1.5 mln
#Kashmir
#HugDiplomacy
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
G20 Summit
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Wimbledon
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 7, 2017 / 11:25 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Flyht Aerospace increases its line of credit to $1.5 mln

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd

* Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd increases its line of credit to $1.5 million

* Flyht Aerospace Solutions - amended operating demand loan with Canadian Chartered Bank to increase borrowing availability to C$1.5 million from C$250,000

* Flyht Aerospace Solutions - proceeds to be used to support short-term cash needs from increasing trade receivables, inventory requirements from growing sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.