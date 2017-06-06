Allianz to cut 700 jobs in Germany in next 3 years -Sueddeutsche
BERLIN, June 23 Allianz is planning to cut 700 jobs in Germany over the next three years, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday, citing company sources.
June 5 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd:
* FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd announces management change
* Says Nola Heale will not be continuing in her position of CFO & VP Finance of FLYHT
* FLYHT aerospace solutions - co has appointed Paul Takalo, board of director's audit committee chair, to serve as interim CFO & VP finance
* Says FLYHT will pursue a permanent replacement to fill position of CFO
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.