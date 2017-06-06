June 5 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd:

* FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd announces management change

* Says Nola Heale will not be continuing in her position of CFO & VP Finance of FLYHT

* FLYHT aerospace solutions - co has appointed Paul Takalo, board of director's audit committee chair, to serve as interim CFO & VP finance

* Says FLYHT will pursue a permanent replacement to fill position of CFO