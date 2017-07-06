FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Flying monkey capital corp. Announces proposed qualifying transaction
July 6, 2017 / 7:38 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Flying monkey capital corp. Announces proposed qualifying transaction

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Flying Monkey Capital Corp

* Flying Monkey Capital Corp. announces proposed qualifying transaction

* Announce that it has entered into a letter of intent dated July 6, 2017 for acquisition of Fabled Copper And Gold Corp.

* Proposed transaction is an arm's length transaction and accordingly will not require approval of fmcc's shareholders

* Upon completion of proposed transaction, business of Fabled will become business of FMCC

* Proposed transaction will not require approval of FMCC'S shareholders

* Pursuant to loi terms, to complete combination by way of share exchange agreement, amalgamation, merger, or similar transaction

* Under terms, Fabled shareholders paid less than $0.05 cash/share, to get 1 post-consolidated share for every 2.7833 Fabled share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

