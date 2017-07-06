BRIEF-Flying monkey capital corp. Announces proposed qualifying transaction

1 Min Read
July 6 (Reuters) - Flying Monkey Capital Corp
* Flying Monkey Capital Corp. announces proposed qualifying transaction
* Announce that it has entered into a letter of intent dated July 6, 2017 for acquisition of Fabled Copper And Gold Corp.
* Proposed transaction is an arm's length transaction and accordingly will not require approval of fmcc's shareholders
* Upon completion of proposed transaction, business of Fabled will become business of FMCC
* Pursuant to loi terms, to complete combination by way of share exchange agreement, amalgamation, merger, or similar transaction
* Under terms, Fabled shareholders paid less than $0.05 cash/share, to get 1 post-consolidated share for every 2.7833 Fabled share