BRIEF-Wintoni Group says removed Mohd Shariff Bin Omar as non executive chairman
* Mohd Shariff Bin Omar removed as non executive chairman Source text (http://bit.ly/2slKBPX) Further company coverage:
May 14 Flying Technology Co Ltd
* Says its shares to debut trade in Shanghai on May 16
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qFMJ5J (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Mohd Shariff Bin Omar removed as non executive chairman Source text (http://bit.ly/2slKBPX) Further company coverage:
* Viasat Inc - boeing company has awarded viasat a multi-year contract for production of kor-24a link 16 terminal