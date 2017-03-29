BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 Flytech Technology Co Ltd:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 5.0 per share to shareholders for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kH4BYg
Further company coverage:
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes