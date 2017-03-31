March 31 FMC Corp:

* FMC Corporation announces acquisition of significant portion of DuPont's crop protection business; simultaneous sale of health and nutrition to DuPont

* FMC will make a cash payment to DuPont of $1.2 billion

* Transactions will be immediately accretive to FMC'S adjusted earnings per share, upon closing

* FMC Corp - FMC health and nutrition will become part of DuPont's nutrition & health segment

* In 2017, FMC expects the acquired business will generate approximately $1.5 billion in revenue and $475 million of EBITDA

* FMC Corp - expects transaction to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share

* Majority of DuPont's crop protection research workforce will transfer to FMC as part of this transaction