UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 FMC Corp:
* FMC Corporation announces acquisition of significant portion of DuPont's crop protection business; simultaneous sale of health and nutrition to DuPont
* FMC will make a cash payment to DuPont of $1.2 billion
* Transactions will be immediately accretive to FMC'S adjusted earnings per share, upon closing
* FMC Corp - FMC health and nutrition will become part of DuPont's nutrition & health segment
* In 2017, FMC expects the acquired business will generate approximately $1.5 billion in revenue and $475 million of EBITDA
* FMC Corp - expects transaction to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share
* Majority of DuPont's crop protection research workforce will transfer to FMC as part of this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.