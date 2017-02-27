BRIEF-Indian Overseas Bank approve issue of equity shares worth 11 bln rupees to Indian govt
* Says approved issue of equity shares worth 11 billion rupees to Indian government
Feb 27 F.N.B. Corp:
* F.N.B. Corporation receives final regulatory approvals for First National Bank of Pennsylvania and Yadkin Bank merger
* F.N.B. Corp- announced final receipt of all required regulatory clearances for its proposed merger of Yadkin Financial Corporation
* F.N.B. Corp - merger is expected to be completed by March 13, 2017
* F.N.B. - board of governors of federal reserve system and office of comptroller of currency provided final clearance for pending FNB-Yadkin merger
* Q1 gross profit 66 million dinars versus 67.7 million dinars year ago