Feb 27 F.N.B. Corp:

* F.N.B. Corporation receives final regulatory approvals for First National Bank of Pennsylvania and Yadkin Bank merger

* F.N.B. Corp- announced final receipt of all required regulatory clearances for its proposed merger of Yadkin Financial Corporation

* F.N.B. Corp - merger is expected to be completed by March 13, 2017

* F.N.B. - board of governors of federal reserve system and office of comptroller of currency provided final clearance for pending FNB-Yadkin merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: