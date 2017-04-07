BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 FNS Tech Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy land and building located in Sinhyu-ri, Eumbong-myeon, Asan-si, Chungcheongnam-do, Korea, to build factory
* Says transaction amount is 7.37 billion won and transaction settlement date is Oct. 7
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/JyScaE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company