April 7 FNS Tech Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy land and building located in Sinhyu-ri, Eumbong-myeon, Asan-si, Chungcheongnam-do, Korea, to build factory

* Says transaction amount is 7.37 billion won and transaction settlement date is Oct. 7

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/JyScaE

