BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:
* Foamix Pharmaceuticals announces plans for additional phase 3 trial for fmx101 in moderate to severe acne
* Foamix Pharmaceuticals ltd- commencement of 3(rd) phase 3 trial planned mid 2017; submittal of nda planned in h2-2018
* Foamix pharmaceuticals announces plans for additional phase 3 trial for fmx101 in moderate to severe acne
* Foamix pharmaceuticals ltd- pooled analyses of phase 3 data show additional statistically significant effects on primary and secondary efficacy endpoints
* Foamix pharmaceuticals - if results will be positive, trial is expected to form basis for a nda which company plans to submit in second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
