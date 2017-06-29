FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
BRIEF-Foamix Pharmaceuticals appoints David Domzalski as CEO
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Foamix Pharmaceuticals appoints David Domzalski as CEO

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals appoints David Domzalski as chief executive officer

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Domzalski succeeds Dov Tamarkin as CEO

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Tamarkin will continue to be a member of company's Board of directors and will serve as chief scientific advisor to Foamix

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Ilan Hadar, current CFO of Foamix, will assume role of country manager in Israel, in addition to his role as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.