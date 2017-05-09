BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:
* Foamix reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update
* Q1 loss per share $0.39
* Q1 revenue $927,000 versus $745,000
* Says as of march 31, 2017, we had cash and investments of $118.7 million, compared with $131.0 million as of december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.