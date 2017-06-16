BRIEF-Goldmoney reports 2017 consolidated revenue of $523.8 mln
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 16 Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says shareholder Gio2 Hong Kong Holdings plans to unload entire 6.8 percent stake in the company within six months
* Says shareholder Power Star Holdings (Hongkong) plans to unload entire 7.4 percent stake in the company within six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sG5Hts; bit.ly/2ry3QqN
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
* To approve co to invest in convertible debentures issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding