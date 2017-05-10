BRIEF-Edifier Technology to dissolve environmental protection engineering unit
* Says co decides to dissolve its Beijing-based controlling environmental protection engineering unit
May 10 Focus Media Network Ltd:
* Revenue for three months ended 31 march 2017 was approximately HK$19.5 million, representing an increase of approximately 16pct
* Recorded a loss attributable to owners of company of approximately HK$5.5 million for three months ended 31 march 2017
* Board does not recommend the payment of any dividend for the three months ended 31 march 2017
* STARTS COOPERATION WITH K3 SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS