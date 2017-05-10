May 10 Focus Media Network Ltd:

* Revenue for three months ended 31 march 2017 was approximately HK$19.5 million, representing an increase of approximately 16pct

* Recorded a loss attributable to owners of company of approximately HK$5.5 million for three months ended 31 march 2017

* Board does not recommend the payment of any dividend for the three months ended 31 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: