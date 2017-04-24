BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24Focus Technology Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 100 percent to 150 percent, or to be 38.2 million yuan to 47.8 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 19.1 million yuan
* Says steady business growth is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WhxeQG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement