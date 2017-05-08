GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
May 8 Fogo De Chao Inc
* Fogo de Chão, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue $76.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $75.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.92 to $0.95
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $315 million to $320 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fogo de Chao Inc sees FY 2017 consolidated comparable restaurant sales of -0.5% to 0.5%
* Fogo de Chao Inc sees FY 2017 capital expenditures of $26 million to $30 million, net of tenant allowances
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $318.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
