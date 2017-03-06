March 6 Insurance company Folksam says:

* Will sell 25.6 million stocks in Swedbank, 2.3 percent of Swedbank stock capital, in a bookbuilding process aimed at institutional investors.

* Says will own 7.0 percent of stocks in Swedbank after sale.

* Says ownership in Swedbank remains at a long term basis, but now is the right time to reduce ownership. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)