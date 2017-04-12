New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 Folli Follie Commercial Manufacturing And Technical SA:
* FY 2016 turnover at 1.33 billion euros ($1.41 billion) versus 1.19 billion euros year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA at 291.9 million euros versus 265.0 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net profit at 222.5 million euros
* Remains optomistic that 2017 results will be positive
Source text: bit.ly/2p6c6fv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.