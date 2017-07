July 20 (Reuters) - FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA:

* H1 RENTAL REVENUE EUR ‍459.4​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 452.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 RECURRING NET PROFIT EUR 198.3‍​ MILLION, UP BY 12.2 PERCENT

* H1 OCCUPANCY RATE ‍​96.6 PERCENT VERSUS 96.7 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* h1 Epra Nav Eur 88.4‍​ Per Share, Up by 10 Percent

* 2017 TARGET OF GROWTH IN RECURRING NET PROFIT EXCEEDING 7 PERCENT

* 2017 TARGET OF GROWTH IN RENTAL INCOME AT CONSTANT SCOPE BETWEEN + 1.5 PERCENT AND + 2.0 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)