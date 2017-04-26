April 26 Fonciere Des Regions SA:

* Q1 rental income, group share, of EUR 145.4 million ($158.1 million), increase of 4.0 percent and of 1.7 percent on like-for-like scope

* Q1 occupancy rate at 96.6 percent

* Confirms its target of growth for rental income for 2017 as whole of between 1.5 percent and 2.0 percent on like-for-like scope Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)