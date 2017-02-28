BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 1 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd
* Appointment of Lukas Paravicini to role of chief operating officer, global consumer and foodservice
* Paravicini is currently Fonterra's CFO and replaces Jacqueline Chow who was appointed to role in June 2016
* Paravicini will continue as CFO until 1 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.