March 1 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd

* Appointment of Lukas Paravicini to role of chief operating officer, global consumer and foodservice

* Paravicini is currently Fonterra's CFO and replaces Jacqueline Chow who was appointed to role in June 2016

* Paravicini will continue as CFO until 1 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: