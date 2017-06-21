Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 22 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd :
* Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited - global dairy update June 2017
* Co's New Zealand milk collection for the season ended 31 May 2017 was 1,526 million kgms, down 3% on last season
* Total New Zealand milk production in April was up 6% compared to the same month last year
* Forecast Fonterra Milk Collection in New Zealand for the 2017/18 season is 1,575 million kgms. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.