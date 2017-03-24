March 24 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd
* Global dairy update march 2017
* Fonterra confirmed its forecast farmgate milk price under
the quarterly dira update at $6.00/kgms.
* Total new zealand milk production for January was down 1%
compared to the same month last year
* Australia production in December decreased 4% compared to
the same month last year
* Total New Zealand dairy exports in December decreased 4%
compared to the same month the previous year
* Fonterra’s forecast New Zealand milk collection for the
2016/17 season has been revised to 1,515 million kgms
