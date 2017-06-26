BRIEF-CDL Hospitality Trusts enters deal to buy 94.5% interest in Pullman Hotel
* DBS Trustee Limited through unit entered into a share purchase agreement
June 27 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd
* David Jackson will be retiring as an independent director on Fonterra board
* Jackson would be replaced on board by a new independent director, Bruce Hassall from 2 november 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* DBS Trustee Limited through unit entered into a share purchase agreement
* Kohls Corp - appointment of Bruce H. Besanko to position of chief financial officer