BRIEF-Autodis plans to divest its Polish subsidiary
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
April 20 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd
* completed allotment of co-operative shares to shareholders under dividend reinvestment plan for 2017 interim dividend.
* issue of new shares under dividend reinvestment plan at issue price of nz$5.902
* Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote Marcato's white proxy card "for" all four of Marcato's nominees