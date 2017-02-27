BRIEF-Indian Overseas Bank approve issue of equity shares worth 11 bln rupees to Indian govt
* Says approved issue of equity shares worth 11 billion rupees to Indian government
Feb 27 Food Capitals Pcl:
* Entered into a share sale and purchase agreement to acquire all shares of G Enterprise & Co Company Limited
* Deal for 121.8 million baht
* Q1 gross profit 66 million dinars versus 67.7 million dinars year ago