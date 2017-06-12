BRIEF-Dollar General names Jason Reiser executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
* Dollar General names Jason Reiser as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
June 12 Food Empire Holdings Ltd
* Food Empire Holdings Limited (subscribe new shares in Indus Coffee Private Limited)
* Subscription for a total cash consideration of Rs 64.9 million
* Unit Epiq Food Services subscribed for 499,076 new shares in share capital of Indus Coffee Private Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dean Foods Co says announced today that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic