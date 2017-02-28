Feb 28 Food Idea Holdings Ltd

* Proposes to raise not less than approximately hk$134 million and not more than approximately hk$137 million

* Rights issue on basis of 1 share for every 1 share held by issuing not less than 958.5 million shares and not more than 975.1 million shares at hk$0.14 per share