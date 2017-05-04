BRIEF-Teamax Smart City Technology's unit plans management firm, scraps plan to buy property assets
* Says unit plans to set up investment management firm worth 200 million yuan ($29.28 million) with partners
May 4 Food Idea Holdings Ltd
* Discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisition of properties
* Deal at a total consideration of HK$25 million
* Purchasers, being indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of co, have entered into provisional agreement with vendor, an independent third party
* Says asset wheel limited to sell and units of co as purchasers to acquire properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
