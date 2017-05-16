May 16 Food Wise Holdings Ltd:

* Save as disclosed, confirms it is not aware of any reason that caused increase in price, trading volume of shares

* Noted recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of company

* Noted certain press articles on 16 May 2017 regarding expansion of operations through franchising in China, Japan and Taiwan

* "As at date of announcement, no decision has been made to pursue any (expansion-related) opportunities" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: