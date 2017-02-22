BRIEF-Harper Hygienics Q1 net result swings to loss of 6.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 Foodwell Corporation :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 75 won/share for FY 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 600 million won
* Says dividend payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/M9Xa1o
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan