PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 19 Foot Locker Inc:
* Foot Locker, Inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.36
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Foot Locker Inc - at april 29, 2017, company's merchandise inventories were $1,279 million, 1.5 percent higher than at end of q1 last year
* Foot Locker Inc says q1 comparable-store sales increased 0.5 percent
* Foot Locker says excluding effect of foreign currency fluctuations, total sales for q1 increased 1.8 percent
* Foot Locker says q1 gross margin rate decreased to 34.0 percent of sales from 35.0 percent a year ago
* Foot Locker - "believe our inventory is still well positioned to drive improved top line results over balance of year"
* Foot Locker -"we are aggressively reviewing and implementing opportunities to lower expenses as we work to achieve a mid-single digit eps increase for full year"
* Foot Locker qtrly sales $2,001 million versus $1,987 million last year
* Foot Locker says "first quarter was one of our most profitable quarters ever, but it did fall short of our original expectations"
* Q1 revenue view $2.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.