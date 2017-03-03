BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
March 3 Force Motors Ltd
* February domestic SCV & LCV sales of 1417 units
* February domestic UV, SUV and tractor sales of 1074 units Source text: bit.ly/2m2Sa9j Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17