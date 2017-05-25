BRIEF-Reata Pharma files for mixed shelf of upto $250 mln
* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - files for mixed shelf of upto $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxRKgb) Further company coverage:
May 25 Ford Motor Co:
* Ford announces global leadership team appointments
* Says Raj Nair to lead Ford North America
* Says Steven Armstrong will lead Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa; Peter Fleet to lead Ford Asia Pacific
* Says Hau Thai-Tang to lead Global Product Development and Purchasing
* Says Ken Washington named Vice President, Research and Advanced Engineering, and Chief Technology Officer
* Says Jeff Lemmer is elected Chief Operating Officer, Information Technology
* Says Kenneth R. Kent is named Vice President and Treasurer
* Says Dave Schoch will be retiring from Ford
* Says Neil Schloss is appointed Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mobility
* Says Sherif Marakby rejoins company as VP, Autonomous Vehicles and Electrification; Bradley Gayton appointed Group Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing