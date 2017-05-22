May 22 Ford Motor Co

* Ford appoints Jim Hackett as CEO to strengthen operations, transform for future; Farley, Hinrichs, Klevorn take on new roles

* Says Hackett named as Ford Motor Company president and CEO, succeeding Mark Fields, who is retiring

* Ford also named leaders to three new roles under Hackett.

* Mark Truby is appointed vice president, communications, and elected a company officer

* Says Jim Farley is appointed executive vice president and president, global markets

* Says Joe Hinrichs is appointed executive vice president and president, global operations

* Mark Truby succeeds Ray Day, who plans to retire from company next year

* Says Marcy Klevorn is appointed executive vice president and president, mobility

* Paul Ballew is appointed vice president and chief data and analytics officer

* Hackett, together with Bill Ford, will focus on three priorities

* Hackett will focus on 3 priorities: sharpening operational execution, modernizing present business, transforming co to meet tomorrow's challenges

* Announces key global leadership changes designed to "further strengthen its core automotive business and accelerate a strategic shift to capitalize on emerging opportunities"