May 24 Ford Motor Co:
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from
$716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett
* Ford says annual incentive compensation plan 2017 target
increase from 100 pct of base salary to 200 pct of base salary
for James Hackett - SEC filing
* Says compensation committee approved an accession bonus of
$1 million for James P. Hackett
* Hackett's performance-based restricted stock unit grant
valued at $5,250,000
* Approved time-based RSU grant valued at $1.8 million that
generally will vest 33 pct on May 22, 2018, 33 pct on May 22,
2019, 34 pct on May 22, 2020 for Hackett
* Outgoing CEO Mark Fields eligible for annual incentive
compensation plan bonus pro-rated for period of January 1 to
August 1
* Outgoing CEO Fields reasonable use of company aircraft
until August 1, 2017
* Approved retention of 2017 long-term incentive plan grants
of time-based RSU, performance-based RSU with 3-year performance
period for Mark Fields
