March 30 Ford of Canada :

* Ford invests c$500 million for research and development in canada; doubles connectivity team and opens new research and engineering centre in ottawa

* Oakville assembly complex will continue to upgrade facilities to support production of one of ford's crossover utilities, the ford edge

* New Ottawa research and development will focus on research and development across infotainment, in-vehicle modems, gateway modules, driver-assist features and autonomous vehicles