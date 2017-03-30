BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Ford of Canada :
* Ford invests c$500 million for research and development in canada; doubles connectivity team and opens new research and engineering centre in ottawa
* Oakville assembly complex will continue to upgrade facilities to support production of one of ford's crossover utilities, the ford edge
* New Ottawa research and development will focus on research and development across infotainment, in-vehicle modems, gateway modules, driver-assist features and autonomous vehicles
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018