BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Ford Motor Co:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.40; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39; Q1 revenue $39.15 billion versus $37.72 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $34.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says "2017 company outlook consistent with previous guidance"
* For 2017, continue to expect total company adjusted pre-tax profit to be about $9 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.56, revenue view $142.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect FY cost efficiencies of nearly $3 billion to mostly offset costs outside of investments in emerging opportunities
* Q1 automotive revenue $36.48 billion versus $35.26 billion
* Says Q1 automotive results were driven by North America; Europe and Asia-Pacific were also profitable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
