Ford Motor Co:
* Ford Motor Co - expect total company adjusted pre-tax
profit to be about $9 billion in 2017
* Ford - continue to expect ford credit’s pre-tax profit to
be about $1.5 billion in 2017 and to improve in 2018
* Ford - eps guidance for q1 of 2017 in the range of $0.30
to $0.35 for both earnings per share (gaap) and adjusted
earnings per share (non-gaap)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Ford Motor-2017 total co adjusted pre-tax profit
expectation is lower than 2016 driven by planned investments in
emerging opportunities - sec filing
